accent at the top for the active tab
matiasmovie
accent on the top for the active tab as in Firefox
@matiasmovie Use this code CSS:
.tab-position .tab.active:not(.tab-group) {border-top: 2px solid blue !important;}
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 It might be better to use the theme’s highlight colour. Is that possible?
@Pesala Yes, you are right. Blue is only an example.
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 I was asking if there was a way to use "theme highlight color" instead of "blue" in the code so that it changes when the user switches to another theme.
@Pesala var(--colorHighlightBg) do the job.
@barbudo2005 Could you please write down the whole code again?
.tab-position .tab.active:not(.tab-group) {border-top: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important;}
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 That works fine. I add a header line to separate each block of code in my custom.css file.
/*Highlight Active Tab*/ .tab-position .tab.active:not(.tab-group) {border-top: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important;}
I like it a lot:
Could you add a white underline?
@stardepp I use underline in unread tab:
.tab-position .tab.unread {font-style: italic !important; font-family: Arial !important; text-decoration: underline !important ; text-decoration-color: #ff8040 !important;}
@barbudo2005 Okay, good. But I meant a white line under the active tab, see picture:
@stardepp Sorry, the same as top:
.tab-position .tab.active:not(.tab-group) {border-top: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; border-bottom: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important;}
@barbudo2005 Thank you very much for your effort. I like that very much
@stardepp You welcome. If you want to differentiate more the active tab you can use:
.tab.active {font-variant: small-caps !important;}
matiasmovie
@barbudo2005 it's not working for grouped tabs
@matiasmovie Try without the code: :not(.tab-group)
.tab-position .tab.active {border-top: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important;}
matiasmovie
@barbudo2005 I don't know why but it's not working with top , but I changed to bottom and look nicer :smiling_face_with_open_mouth:
