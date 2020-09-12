Tabs across devices
We use Vivaldi on several devices (I use it on 4) and invariably end up with open tabs on device, which we (later) read on another device by using the cloud sync feature. We then need to (remember to) close it on the other device.
In this scenario, it would be very helpful to
- a. search for tabs on other devices using the tab list view (on mobile devices)/ window list view (on desktop browsers)
- b. (remotely) close the tab on the other device (which, I guess, is useful even without the "reading on different devices" scenario).
- c. (combining those features) move tabs across devices
