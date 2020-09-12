@tij-gupta You can search in opened tabs directly from the address bar. Simply enter some text string that appears in the URL or title of a page that's already opened in another tab and results that represent an already opened tabs will have a button with a square with an arrow inside. Just tap that button and the respective tab will be activated.

But it looks like there's a bug currently as it doesn't find tabs that have been unloaded from the memory to reduce memory demands since they haven't been used for a while (that's what I suspect). When you open and reload such tab, it'll find it without issues.

Anyway, even if this feature would work reliably, I would still appreciate if the search in the tab list would be implemented anyway, as is suggested here.