Please add icons/themes choices for the close/minimise/maximise buttons.
-
A Former User
Such as maybe MacOS style, Windows style, Adwaita, etc...
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@TheQuantumAlpha You can use the native window. Anyway, button styles for Windows and macOS are already available, but providing all the different ones for Linux is completely futile. There is no sensible target. But we have modifications, the buttons are just svgs, which you can create and edit in yourself native. Share your results.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests