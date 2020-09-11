Allow tab bar at top, address bar at bottom
maxauthority
I like the new feature in the android browser to move the address bar to the bottom. However, that moves also the tab bar to the bottom which I dislike of 2 reasons:
1.) Bad looking visually
2.) In newer android versions you can swipe the bottom to move between windows. This is often accidentally triggered when I want to scroll the tabs.
Please provide 2 separate options for tabs and address bar or even more fine grained selection where to put things.
Ah, and no. 3.) I have the tabs at top, address at bottom on my desktop vivaldi to mimic the vim text editor. So it would be cool if that would also be consistent on android
I could really use this option. I love the address bar at the bottom, but the tab bar becomes useless with android gestures trying to change the app when trying to scroll through open tabs.
I’m not sure if this is possible on iOS but be nice to have this because there are several time I accidentally exit out of tab either on top or bottom.
So having the search bar bar on the bottom and tabs on top would help prevent from exiting those tabs by accident vise versa as well.