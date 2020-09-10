Please add the tab bar above the address bar
Just add an option to move the tab bar above the address bar when the address bar in the bottom enabled.
I prefer "address bar on bottom" option when I use Vivaldi. With this option, tab strip appears under address bar on the bottom of the screen. But in this case, reach tab strip for closing tabs get hard. If the tab strip moved over the address bar, reaching tab strip gets easier and it is more useful. So, I want a little work from Vivaldi Devs, the new appearance should looking like this :
If this could be done, I think it would be great!
Is there any work on progress for this request?
I would also prefer it this way