Show which tab has notifications and their amount in the window panel
-
OlegAndreych
I propose to add an indication about which tabs (rows) have notifications and their amount in the window panel.
Currently, there's an indication of the number of notifications on the window panel icon. Unfortunately, there's no such indication in the tabs tree per tab (row).
-
+1 !!! I want to be able to see my new Vivaldi forums notifs number from the panel.
Something like this: but on the panel would be awesome < 3
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests