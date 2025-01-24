Solved Accent Color from Active Page - Not working on vers.3.3.2022.36
Hi guys.
First of all, thanks for the new version and new features.
After the update on vers.3.3.2022.36 (64bit) the feature "Accent Color from Active Page" from Themes doesn't work well! Sometimes works, sometimes not! Tested on two different PCs. Tried to enable/disable it, same behavior!
Can be considered as a bug?
thnx
January 2025!
Finally, version 7.1.3570.39 fixed this issue!
Thank you guys!
@tonialb I can confirm that too. I've just sent a bug report.
Thanks.
is this a 64bit issue.?
oscar.pardo
I confirm the same issue. It's one of my favorite features of Vivaldi
Versión: 3.3.2022.36 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Yeah, same issue here for 64bit on Windows 10, on several different PCs. Sent a bug report since update came out, but haven't heard anything until today while looking for something about it again. Glad to hear there's a fix in progress.
@Gwen-Dragon Hi, sorry for the late reply. I believe it's (VB-71469).
jane.n Vivaldi Team
A fix for this bug was released in today's Minor Update 2 for Vivaldi 3.3.
If you haven't already please update your browser.
Great job!
Thanks
rnalsation
@jane-n Unless 3.3.2022.45 is not the latest version this issue is still not fixed.
Can this be related with favicon failing to load? As in VB-72001 i believe from this topic ?https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50831/favicons-not-displayed-for-child-tabs
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@69bugz said in Accent Color from Active Page - Not working on vers.3.3.2022.36:
Can this be related with favicon failing to load? As in VB-72001
Well, it would be easy enough to test. Just disable any ad-blocker, including the internal one, and see if you still can reproduce the accent colour issue. If you can then it's probably not related.
Hello again!
After the latest update, seems we have this issue again!
Tested on two different PCs, ad-blocker disabled, all extensions disable, same issue!
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.28 (Stable channel) (64-bit), on Windows 10 Pro 19043.1387
Thanks
Hi again.
Overall "Accent from Page" feature is working good! Except, when I click on Homepage, it keeps the color from the last page. In short, the homepage does not refresh. Needed to click on the background every time I go to Homepage!
thnx
5.4.2753.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 11 Pro 21H2, 22000.978
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@tonialb I use the same setting in Vivaldi theme.
I visit the forum, the window bar is blue, i click on the Home button in address bar, page of vivaldi.com opens and the header is red.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tonialb @DoctorG
Hi, do you have set the homepage to "Startpage" like me?
My theme is blue, if I had vivaldi.com open and click on Home, speed dial has the red from vivaldi until I click once in the page.
It don´t bother me to much therefor I don´t report it.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mib2berlin Ah, yes, i can confirm the issue if set Homepage = Startpage!
Same on 5.5.2805.26
//edit: I check in tracker now for a existing bug. Not found any.
I reported now:
VB-92008 "Accent colour from previous visited site used if Homepage is set to Startpage" - Confirmed
//edit2: older related bugs were fixed in the past. Now, a new regression.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@tonialb You found a regression bug.
Yep. This happened only with combination Home page=Start page.
@DoctorG Thanks!
