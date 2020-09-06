Time and battery indicator in ' Hide Status Bar'
gsterwadkar
Please add option to show time and battery in in hide status bar mode. If time is not possible then add at least battery indicator.
Thanks
@gsterwadkar I'm not sure I understand - time, battery, etc. are all in the status bar.
So why not keep the "hide status bar" option turned off?
gsterwadkar
@LonM On my device when Hide status bar is turned ON it does show any important device parameters without pulling the status bar from the top. It would be good idea if we get some sort of info when device goes into full screen mode.
It is not possible use full screen real estate if status bar is kept turned ON.
