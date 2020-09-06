In full-screen mode, mouse moves to the top of the screen to floating address and extensions bar
-
Poto Ambassador
In full screen mode, the address bar and extensions bar will float at the top of the screen when the mouse is moved, similar to the picture I drew.
Now
-
Pesala Ambassador
@poto Please vote for the existing feature request: Option to Autohide Tab Bar UI.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests