New Tab Group in Chrome
barbudo2005
Is it possible to have in Vivaldi the new Tab Group in Chrome?
Maybe along with Tab Stacks?
barbudo2005
@barbudo2005 said in New Tab Group in Chrome:
along with Tab Stacks
Instead of that, I'd say that Chrome's way should be implemented as one way of presenting Tab Stacks, if such a feature be added.
I mean, Chrome's way shouldn't be a new additional feature. It would be too similar to Vivaldi's Tab Stacks. Instead, what about adding an option to present/display Tab Stacks in Chrome's way?
