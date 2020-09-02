Cast Tab Icon for Main Interface
-
primes1022
I noticed in Microsoft Edge that the Chromium cast pop-up goes up to the top bar (vs pop-up in the middle like Vivaldi). As such, if you right click that icon, you have the option to keep it always displaying. This provides another approach to the UX of casting and could also be incorporated into Vivaldi's fantastic way of moving interface elements around to match the user's preference. Here some images to highlight the experience in Edge.
Initial Cast Icon + Right Click Menu
View After Selecting "Always Show Icon"
Using the Icon
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests