Audio Functions From Browser
Audio Functions - when I hit the volume adjustment on my computer, a small panel appears on your browser. My treble & bass no longer works after upgrading from Windows 7 or 8. How about adding the ability to adjust treble & bass, maybe an equalizer functions from your browser, maybe a recording program?
Pesala Ambassador
@jmarts Adjustable Tab Volume might be useful, but a graphics equalizer does not belong in a browser. This is something to fix with Windows System Settings.
