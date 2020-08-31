Option to disable Mouse4/Mouse5 forward/back
Hi! I recently jumped ship from Firefox and I've found an entire one issue with Vivaldi - there's no option to disable Mouse4 and Mouse5 acting as page forward/back, respectively. Firefox has the option to disable both independently, as options
mousebutton.4th.enabledand
mousebutton.5th.enabledin
about:config, but having both under one setting would be just as good. I use Mouse4 for Discord push-to-talk and it's not ideal to also have it mess with web navigation, and I'd also rather not rebind the button to something other than Mouse4.
It should obey the STANDARD behaviour of buttons in a browser, that is preventDefault if called should prevent this. That way you can choose when to use this behaviour rather than needing to turn it off in the browser. However, I'd ALSO like to turn it off in the browser as it is too easy to accidentally hit these.