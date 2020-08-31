We need Activation button to activate item in window/bookmark panel with single-click
Similar to the X button, show an Activation button when mouseover an item/entry inside the panel, then allow us to single click that button to activate the item.
Working JS mod by @luetage, which click on favicon to activate item:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/391224
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/391229 (CSS mod for visual feedback)
I have been using this mod for 2 weeks & IMHO it's a much better experience than double-click or the alternative single-click method (which render managing tab/bookmark task very cumbersome).
I hope Vivaldi team will add this button to improve the panel GUI.
Thanks for all the support & vote!
