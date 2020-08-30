Separate search engines for the address bar search and the dedicated search bar
gideonschow
I'd like to have Google as my default search engine when I'm searching from the address bar, but have Wikipedia as the default search engine for the search bar to the right of the address bar. I know you can change them pretty easily but it would still be cool.
If you enable the "Keep Last Selected Search Engine" option, then when you change the search engine in the search field that change will persist across restarts of Vivaldi. While separate default search engines as an explicit setting is a good idea (for which there is probably already a feature request that you should upvote as this will be closed as a duplicate if so); because it doesn't affect the address field this setting effectively creates a different default search engine -- one which you select in the search field itself.
