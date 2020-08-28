I would like to use the Vivaldi search widget so I can launch searches specifying the search engine right from my home screen but not being able to search apps and contacts from it prevents this.

Custom Search Bar Widget does something similar although the user experience is clunky - you enter search term, select search engine, then search. Typing "a appname" would be nicer.

Showing a configured number of apps and/or contacts with regular results (from widget only) would also be good.