Synchronise custom order of extensions in toolbar
-
When synchronizing settings or adding a new extension, the ordering function is very much missing.
Now when using several versions of the browser (or on different computers) you have to look for, for example, an extension for passwords.
(mod edit: clarified title)
-
AlienProber
This is a bug that has been fixed several times and seems to be back once again. I noticed my extension icons rearranged yeasterday.
Lastest Vivaldi on Garuda Linux.
-
Komposten Translator
You can rearrange them manually by holding down shift and dragging the icons.
It would be really nice if sync just remembered the order, though, so you don't have to do it over again on every Vivaldi install.
-
AlienProber
Sync isn't causing this.
-
Extension order must be preserved but syncing probably should be kept opt-in -- as differences on installations could also mess them further.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
I can not move my Extensions icons at all using Shift+LeftClick on any of my installations of Vivaldi (v 5.5.2805.38)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@henrivdm The modifier key has been changed to Ctrl in recent versions.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests