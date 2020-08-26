Resize window when last tab(s) move
-
sampletexthere
Chrome has a nice feature where the window resizes when all the tabs in the window are dragged:
Vivaldi doesn't have this feature, so it takes more time and is harder to merge windows
It would be much easier to merge windows or move tabs between windows
-
@sampletexthere Is this the same request as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24338/chrome-like-tab-dragging ?
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests