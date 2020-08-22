Not only tile the tab stack but Also board the tab stack like dashob did
Sometimes We have many tabs in tab stack and if you tile the group, the screen will become crowed. If we have an option like https://dashob.com/, it will be perfect.
Dashob turns the webpages into boards in one screen, and you can edit and view unlimited pages.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests