Hi,
As there could be a lot of URL in a Speed Dial Tab, I would appreciate to be able to press Ctrl-F to display the standard Search which will allow to search among all URL (or caption).
When filtering, only the corresponding URL will be displayed (like in the quick command)
Thanks
Unfortunately it is not possible to search for bookmarks ONLY on the start page.
@thepeche True, but it is not hard to find the results on the Start Page, as they appear at the top of the Bookmarks Panel Search.
But You talking about searching in Bookmarks Panel, not in Start Page.
These searches are not related together.
@thepeche The Start Page is just a bookmark folder, possibly with further subfolders.
I am not opposing you're request. I am just agreeing that it is currently not possible, and offering a simple workaround to achieve your desired aim.
@Pesala ok, thank you
In my opinion Vivaldi should just get rid of the search on startpage altogether. We can disable it, but it really serves no purpose with the addressfield, the searchfield and quickcommands already available and better in any circumstance. It's a clumsy chromium remnant.
edit: actually this feature request makes some sense, disable the ability to search an engine from startpage and instead let it solely search the startpage bookmarks.
@VivalditmpCommunity Use the Bookmarks Panel. Speed Dials are just special bookmarks.
When you search the bookmarks panel, the speed dial entries are listed at the top.
