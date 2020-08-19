Add Delay OPTION for Moving Tab with Drag & Drop via Tabbar
From time to time I accidentally activated Moving tab via drag & drop by simply clicking one tab after another. This is getting really annoying when I just want to browse through a few tab quickly.
Here are my suggestions:
Not sure if this is a bug or flawed design, but I think if there is a slight delay or required HOLDING the mouse button for 0.2s to activate drag & drop function would solved this problem - because average mouse click time (down & up) is about 0.2s.
Then, change the cursor icon to GRAB when drag & drop is activated.
The activation delay should be adjustable because some people prefer a snappier feeling of drag & drop.
Thanks for your support & votes!
