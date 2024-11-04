On demand synchronization (manual sync)
Hello,
I notice an important delay with sync. Editing a bookmark, creating a note doesn't always launch the synchronization.
It would be very appreciated to be able to manually the process.
Thank you.
Seriously +1. I have to close vivaldi and reopen to get it to sync notes immediately. Im using fedora and android and sync just lags.
Hi all,
Try
vivaldi://Sync-Internals+
Works on Android too.
@Zalex108 Thank you. Does it trigger sync on the device or on all devices using the same account?
Not searched / find enough info nor tested my self with all devices ON.
Will check if Team Members know something related.
@Primokorn Hi, this will only force a sync from that specific device. You would need to press this button on each device to force everything to be in sync.
However over time, in the background, each device should sync on its own.
@LonM Thanks.
Actually I sometimes need to push information (eg: links, passwords...) immediately from one device to another.
mib2berlin
@Primokorn
Hi, I checked with desktop and mobile and if I hit update at desktop I got an update on the mobile, too.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Does not work with other desktop system.
Vivaldi 7.0 now has an improved sync system, so this sync will update immediately on any changes. Mobile should get this benefit too on the next update.
