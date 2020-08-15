Touch ring navigation
After a long while i decided to test some browsers, and remmebered how comfortable and easy to use the navigation in Opera touch is, i know this is an eh request, however if possible in the future an additional option for ring navigation or something minimal like it could really be a nice addition. Also thanks to all the devs for the awesome work on the android browser, it's getting good at an amazing rate.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests