Implement "Create Tab stack from group Parent-Children"
barbudo2005
There are 3 types of "implicit groups" that populate the most a window with a lot of tabs:
1.- Tabs with the same domain.
2.- A search page and the number of tabs opened from this parent.
3.- A simple page and all the other tabs opened from this parent.
It would very useful to have the command "Create Tab stack from group Parent-Children"
@barbudo2005 Right now if you don't specify a selection of tabs and use the "Create stack" command it will:
- Group by domain
- Failing that, group all tabs
I think grouping the children (if there is a parent opener) makes a lot of sense as a fall-back in between both steps. Good idea!
gustavotrott
Agreed! For me it makes much more sense group by Opener than group by domain!
