Window panel should indicate or show which tab stack I'm on
Sure, I could see which tab I'm on, but if the tab stack is collapsed, I won't be able to see, which means I have to expand all tab stacks to find which tab I'm on.
First Image: shows collapsed tab stacks, where I can't really see which tab I'm on
Second Image: shows the active tab indicator, and where I suggest it also be included.
Pesala Ambassador
@Jawadd1 I can see the problem.
There are a few workarounds that you can use:
- Right-click in the Window Panel to expand/collapse all folders (not much help if you open too many tabs)
- Use the tab cycler (Ctrl+Scrollwheel)
- Use the Quick command dialog to search tabs
- The Tab Stack Preview highlights the active tab
