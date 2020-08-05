Move "Open a new tab" button on the vertical tabs
Hi there.
I've just started to use vertical tabs and it looks pretty good.
But it would be great if I could move the "Open a new tab" button from the bottom of the section with the tabs next to "Synced tabs" and "Show closed tabs" buttons to make it always visible.
It's annoying that I need to scroll all my several dozens of tabs till the end to find and be able to click that button every time I need to open a new tab.
Please let us move that button or just make a duplicate of it in the section under tabs list.
I also use vertical tabs and I agree. It is annoying that the New Tab button moves. It should be at a fixed location, so that user knows where to go with the mouse. Either at the top, above the tabs, or at the proposed location at the bottom. I prefer the top. It should be user settable anyway.
I agree with both previous posters.
+1 on this. This is exactly the feature I was looking for and krepkay showed exactly where I'd want it.
kriss0706 Translator
Perhaps add an option, so that each user can decide. I personally just use CTRL+T to add a new tab.
Absolutely agree. This suggested solution is simple and clear.
LoneRanger12
@krepkay Your post is from 2020 but till now nothing has been done by the vivaldi team in 2023 and causing issues for users using vivaldi too much or heavily.
Even dev vivaldi doesnt show anything new upcoming or related to this.. Sad.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85504/can-vivaldi-team-make-the-sign-or-new-tab-button-stable-and-doesnt-hide-with-tabs-in-the-drawer-alongside-the-cloud-and-garbage-icons?_=1681251014970
Pesala Ambassador
- As a workaround, create a Command Chain for New Tab or New Separate Tab.
- Customise the Navigation Toolbar to add the Command Chain as a button.
- Use the Theme Editor to assign a suitable button to the command chain.
You will then have a fixed button for creating new tabs.
A better solution, imo, would be to turn the tab bar into a full fledged toolbar. That way, anyone could choose where to place the new tab button, be it where it currently is, alongside the other buttons of the tab bar, or in another toolbar.
JosefKulda
@krepkay I completely agree. I can't believe they haven't added it yet. It's so simple feature.
Pesala Ambassador
@JosefKulda It has a simple workaround, and only 20 votes after more than three years.
With some 5,100 feature requests, this is unlikely to be done any time soon.
That's something completely different, there's a reason obviously OP wants the button there as he is using/is accustomed to Vertical Tabs. He could even not use the Address Bar at all.
One could say "use the keyboard shortcut
Ctrl+Tas a workaround". Or "use a mouse gesture for opening a new Tab" as a workaround.
It's annoying that I need to scroll all my several dozens of tabs till the end to find and be able to click that button every time I need to open a new tab.