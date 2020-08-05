Hi there.

I've just started to use vertical tabs and it looks pretty good.

But it would be great if I could move the "Open a new tab" button from the bottom of the section with the tabs next to "Synced tabs" and "Show closed tabs" buttons to make it always visible.

It's annoying that I need to scroll all my several dozens of tabs till the end to find and be able to click that button every time I need to open a new tab.

Please let us move that button or just make a duplicate of it in the section under tabs list.