History Jump
it's often necessary to find something, but you don't remember the specific search term
the problem is, right now history search shows a results that have a search term in their title, and hides the others
so you have to look for approximate "places", memorize dates and times, scroll history
for such cases, Jump navigation button will be nice
Jump has been well implemented in Discord
but a simple context button would be nice, too
or add highlght like CTRL+F
