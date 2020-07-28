[translate: RU>EN]

I'm one of those people who has a lot of bookmarks that lie neatly in their folders by type

sometimes it takes some time to find the right bookmark in the menu (3-5 seconds is not much, but it distracts from the pace of work)

that's exactly what a Quick Commands is for

but what do we have?

we can open bookmarks that have a search term in their title

also we can open bookmark folder, but it lead to open ALL bookmarks in this folder

this system doesn't work when you need to find a bookmark that doesn't have a search term in title, but you know for sure it's in this folder

what to do?

I think it was convenient to add a context menu(?) to a Quick Commands for this kind of cases

you can use arrows keys: right - open, left - close



also, it will be neat in fullscreen mod