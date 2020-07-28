Add Context Menu to Quick Search
I'm one of those people who has a lot of bookmarks that lie neatly in their folders by type
sometimes it takes some time to find the right bookmark in the menu (3-5 seconds is not much, but it distracts from the pace of work)
that's exactly what a Quick Commands is for
but what do we have?
we can open bookmarks that have a search term in their title
also we can open bookmark folder, but it lead to open ALL bookmarks in this folder
this system doesn't work when you need to find a bookmark that doesn't have a search term in title, but you know for sure it's in this folder
what to do?
I think it was convenient to add a context menu(?) to a Quick Commands for this kind of cases
you can use arrows keys: right - open, left - close
also, it will be neat in fullscreen mod
I also propose a pop-up menu : Allow to develop bookmark suggestion into address bar and quick command !
