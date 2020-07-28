Option to turn off the bookmarks arrow
real Text Only without any arrows
It was implemented by this request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28804/can-t-tell-folders-and-bookmarks-apart-when-bookmark-bar-is-set-to-text-only
but I don't think it's really necessary, if you are able to use a mouse
there no need some "assistive technology" because this part of UI you make by yourself - you own know what it looks like, so it won't cause any confusion
Pesala Ambassador
@0x174e I disagree. With text only displayed, and no down-arrow either, bookmarks and folders will look identical. Removing the down-arrow will cause confusion.
@Pesala not exactly removing, but bring back real Text Only option
I think it's not bad without arrows
some people may use arrows
and some people may use even emoji
I used a custom CSS mod to test this out, and I give each folder a character so it does look good on my setup:
button.bookmarkbarItem.folder { overflow: hidden; } .bookmark-bar button span { position: relative; left: -15px; }
@LonM Thank you! That's awesome!
I was also thinking about changing configs
it would be cool to have that option natively, because it was original
but the developers changed Text Only to arrows and left no choice
