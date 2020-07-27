Predictions
-
AntVivaldi Translator
I believe it could be an useful feature to have suggestions when you search, not just addresses, but also the search inputs.
To make an example: if I search for "Vivaldi browser", and I've already searched for it, the browser displays it as a suggestion. (just like many search engines)
It would be even more to have a function like code completion, but I understand It would be too heavy.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AntVivaldi Do you want to include the typed history?
See Settings, Address Bar, Address Field Drop- Down Menu.
-
AntVivaldi Translator
Yes, I meant the possibility to watch the typed history. However, I've recently seen that in Firefox you have real predictions too (like code completion), so, may it be possible to do the same for Vivaldi browser?
P.S.
I don't know, maybe I should write it in another feature request post.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests