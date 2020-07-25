Speed Dial Navigation with Android's Buttons
-
ChimeraLove
Hi,
I use the Speed Dial a lot and while navigating bookmarks folders there, in order to go back I need to click the "<folder name" on top, and would love to also be able to use Android's bottom navigation back button which currently acts the same as home button.
Thanks
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests