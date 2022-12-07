Sorry if this is a duplicate, I haven't been able to find anything specifically covering this.

I've been trying to customize Vivaldi to have a fairly condensed UI that's mostly focused on the panel bar, and while it's gone fairly well, being able to move certain address bar/status bar buttons (like Page Capture, Clock, etc.) is limited to just those two bars, and there isn't a way to move them to the panel bar (I'd assume there's a way to mod it but I haven't been able to figure it out). If possible, I'd like to request that a drop zone is added somewhere on the panel (my first thought is towards the bottom, but maybe something else would be better).

I have a quick mockup of what I mean:

If there's already a way to do this I'd be happy to know, but I think it'd be a nice feature to have available. Thanks in advance.