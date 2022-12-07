Add a Button Area to the Panel
DimethylHydra
Sorry if this is a duplicate, I haven't been able to find anything specifically covering this.
I've been trying to customize Vivaldi to have a fairly condensed UI that's mostly focused on the panel bar, and while it's gone fairly well, being able to move certain address bar/status bar buttons (like Page Capture, Clock, etc.) is limited to just those two bars, and there isn't a way to move them to the panel bar (I'd assume there's a way to mod it but I haven't been able to figure it out). If possible, I'd like to request that a drop zone is added somewhere on the panel (my first thought is towards the bottom, but maybe something else would be better).
I have a quick mockup of what I mean:
If there's already a way to do this I'd be happy to know, but I think it'd be a nice feature to have available. Thanks in advance.
Pesala Ambassador
@DimethylHydra This and other requests are covered by Customisable Toolbars.
It may take a while. Look in the modifications forum for short/medium term solutions. You could hide the Status Bar and move its icons to the Address Bar.
With over 2,800 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
@DimethylHydra Doing this by mod is possible but not trivial. I had a mod moving extension buttons to the panel, which is the same principle. Complicating the matter is the fact that the panel is being removed, not hidden nowadays and that any sort of menu has to be displayed to the side. Moreover you won’t be able to move the buttons by shift‐click, but by changing code only. Unlike many other mods, something like this will hardly be a clean solution. Waiting for full customization from Vivaldi is worse yet. You have 3 options here: have patience, learn to code or be content with another, more easily achievable setup. Have a look around the modding forum board in any case, there are many pre‐made UI mods around which alter the appearance and functionality of Vivaldi considerably.
DimethylHydra
@Pesala I hadn't seen that request, thanks for the link.
legobuilder26
I would love this, I wonder how difficult it would be to implement, as we already have customizable toolbars.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We released Vivaldi 5.6 today, which allows you to mix and match buttons from all toolbars now.
Update your browser and give it a try.
Pesala Ambassador
@jane-n This is very helpful. One can now open web panels without having to leave the Panel Toolbar visible.
Instead of opening a new thread I figured just adding to this one might be good.
After being able to place all sorts of normal buttons on the panel toolbar, it is also possible (for a while now) to place custom buttons on the toolbar. This means that you can use your panel bar as a bookmarks bar in unison.
I have changed my Vivaldi Forum and Vivaldi Social web panels into custom buttons, meaning that all other favicons on the panel bar are actual web panels, while the Vivaldi and Mastodon logos open the respective web pages in a new tab. Previously I had the corresponding pages set up as web panels, and middle clicked the icons to open them as a (background) tab instead of opening the panel. But this is much more convenient now.
Steps (there might be an easier way, this is how I did this):
- get a 16x16 pixel favicon of the page you want to add, for example hit ctrl+u on the web page to view the page source, and look for the favicon links there, usually far up at the top.
- in the powerful image maniupulation program Microsoft Paint, create an empty canvas size 28x28 pixels. Copy & paste the 16x16 favion into this canvas and center it. Then, using the bucket tool, make all the canvas around the favicon black, this will become a transparent color in step 3. Save as a png.
- Since I have no clue how to save png files in Paint with a transparent color, I then used IrfanView (hello @Pesala ) to open the picture, and save it again as png, making sure to have "save with transparent background" selected. This allowed me to make the previously black areas from step 2 transparent.
- In Vivaldi, create a command chain with the single action "Open in New Tab" which opens the web page of your choice. For example, I now have a "Vivaldi Forum" Command chain with the Action "Open in New Tab" and the target "https://forum.vivaldi.net/unread"
- In the themes editor, go to icons, scroll the list all the way down to find your new command chain, and give this command chain the favicon png that you saved in step 3. This is your new custom button
- customize the panel toolbar, find your new custom button in the Command Chains section, and drag that to the panel toolbar.
Voilá: two bookmarks instead of panels on my panel toolbar, along with separators and status bar icons.