Hibernate tab shouldn't remove Unread tab marker/label
As the title said, unread tab should still be marked as unread after hibernated, because I haven't read those tabs yet. Is this a bug or flaw design?
Either way, the unread tab marker function is pretty broken ever since the addition of Total unread tab number in the window panel feature, because it only label newly open background tab as "unread". But once we hibernate all background tab, or end a session (& restart browser) - all unread tab markers are gone!
Hello? Its being 2 years, this is a feature right? right? If so, for what reason? How is this behavior is improvement over the original behavior?
Can we rename it to "New tab marker" instead of "Unread Tab marker"? Current behavior actually indicate New Tab instead of Unread Tab, because it doesn't really marked unread tab consistently cross session & they're unmarked after background tab hibernation.
Bug report VB-92917
DoctorG Ambassador
@dude99 Confirmed.
