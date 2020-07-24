As the title said, unread tab should still be marked as unread after hibernated, because I haven't read those tabs yet. Is this a bug or flaw design?

Either way, the unread tab marker function is pretty broken ever since the addition of Total unread tab number in the window panel feature, because it only label newly open background tab as "unread". But once we hibernate all background tab, or end a session (& restart browser) - all unread tab markers are gone!

Thanks for all your support & votes.