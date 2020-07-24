When I open multiple tabs via a bookmark folder, I would like all the new tabs to be marked as "recently used" so that I can just go through them one by one without having to first traverse them all.

I don't see a reason why the first and the last tab are marked, but the others aren't. I guess that there is no philosophy about it, but if there was, it would make more sense to just have all other tabs open in background (and not one single new foreground tab).