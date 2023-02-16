Ad blocking request - youtube video ads
Kudos to the crew, V's built-in ad blocking is doing very well here, and I haven't done anything to enhance it. I noticed the page now will automatically reload when the blocking/tracking settings are changed - very nice.
One thing of late is Google's more aggressive use of video ads at the beginning of every YT video. I don't see the ad, but I get a blank white screen with a "skip ad" button. Would it be feasible to nuke the whole affair and go right to the video?
Thanks.
@paul1149 Have a look at this very long thread on the same issue:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48913/youtube-ads-are-destroying-vivaldi
Apparently, this only hits some users. I don't get it using uBlock or Vivaldi's blocker.
Try to maybe clear all cookies and data from Google and Youtube.com. Other than that, not much to do than to wait until the people who make the block-lists figure out how to block these new ads.
It's not a Vivaldi issue, and since Vivaldi just uses publicly available block lists there's not a lot they can do.
BTW this does not belong in Feature Requests.
TheQuantumAlpha
Howdy!
May try to ad this filter as well!
https://gitlab.com/The_Quantum_Alpha/the-quantum-ad-list/-/blob/master/Individual lists/The_Quantum_Youtube-Ads-List.txt
Have a wonderful day!
@TheQuantumAlpha It also stop the pre-video ads screen? ^^
I knew there was an userscript for that, but I don't find it.
TheQuantumAlpha
@Hadden89 Yup!
200% blocks pre video ads!
@Pathduck It's more an invalid request but probably won't happen as [adblocker] lists can't do this.
An userscript is the way to do that (and vivaldi already support them).
@paul1149 Try the list above. If the "skip ads" (which should be ad-less/blank) screen is still present...
If you have Tampermonkey you simply need to install the script from this page
Otherwise:
- Download this script
- Drop into Vivaldi root folder (so it's easier to find it again)
- Open
vivaldi://extensions/
- Enable developer mode on top (probably optional)
- Drop the file in the window and install it.
When Vivaldi Team is going to implement native adblock feature on YouTube which can bypass blocking window?
Since even 3-party extensions not working, I must use Firefox or Safari to watch youtube without ad now. Honestly I find it odd when devs have source code and can literally do nothing after months of this problem became widely known.I cleaned cookies and installed uBO and it was a workaround for now
Pesala Ambassador
@mrmac189 There are many other threads on this topic.
Vote for Ad-blocking Request YouTube Video Ads.
@Pesala the thread is long ago forgotten. And it does not have anything with new issues which I described. Vivaldi is blocking Youtube ads, but the feature is useless now because of player blocking itself
Pesala Ambassador
@mrmac189 Vivaldi already implemented native ad-blocking on all sites, including YouTube.
YouTube updated their code to prevent the use of ad-blockers. There are scripts to work around it if you don't mind violating YouTube's terms of service.
You can subscribe to a Premium YouTube Account to avoid the ads, but it is not worth it IMO.
I use a Command Chain to skip the initial ads, but it does not help with inline ads. (History Back, Delay 100 ms, History Forward).
This is a more recent thread with a script to bypass the YouTube ad-blocker detection.
IMO Vivaldi could face legal challenges if they did this? It is tricky. Every website is entitled to set and enforce their own Terms of Service.
@Pesala I understand. Thanks
wintercoast
@mrmac189 said in Adblock Enhancement for Youtube // Youtube in Vivaldi is literally unusable now with ad:
Since even 3-party extensions not working,
I've found uBlock Origin, with Vivaldi ad-blocking disabled, to be very reliable over at least several weeks. But you do need to keep an eye periodically on this page.
@wintercoast thanks. uBO did not help me, player still blocks itself, however it works good in Firefox. Probably must be installed on brand new clean browser
mib2berlin
@mrmac189
Hi, it work for me with the Vivaldi add blocker or uBlock.
Vivaldi doesn't block all adds but play always, must be something else.
Do you use any other YT extensions?
I know YT Enhancer make problems for example but it could be any extension.
barbudo2005
@Janazufr
Look this posts and following :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking/114
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking/124