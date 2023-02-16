@paul1149 Have a look at this very long thread on the same issue:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48913/youtube-ads-are-destroying-vivaldi

Apparently, this only hits some users. I don't get it using uBlock or Vivaldi's blocker.

Try to maybe clear all cookies and data from Google and Youtube.com. Other than that, not much to do than to wait until the people who make the block-lists figure out how to block these new ads.

It's not a Vivaldi issue, and since Vivaldi just uses publicly available block lists there's not a lot they can do.

BTW this does not belong in Feature Requests.