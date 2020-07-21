Window Controls Position & menu
bionicman69
When Window controls are put on the left (an option under the Appearance section), I experience a couple problems.
The animated semi-transparent half circle thing that appears on the vivaldi dropdown Menu button still appears on the left side instead of where the button is repositioned on the right. So it appears when hovering over the window controls and not over the menu button.
The menu options still have the arrow pointing right; it should really be leftwards now it is on the right-side.
Thanks for your time
bionicman69
Tried to edit but editing is not allowed after certain amount of time for some reason so will say here: First issue has nothing to do with Vivaldi so please disregard and sorry about that. ( It was some weird thing that my desktop environment was doing it's hard to explain! ) Second issue still relevant, though not that big of a deal would be nice to have the arrow point the right (left) way. lol
