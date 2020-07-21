Remove padding at the bottom of the tabs when address bar is hidden
I like Vivaldi because I can hide address bar, leaving only tabs at the top. However, when address bar is hidden there is a small padding that, when the theme is light, is white. On dark pages it really annoys me because I have dark tabs, dark page and a few pixels height white line between the page and the tabs.
Is it possible to remove that line or give an option to do so?
It would be great!
Thank you!
Pesala Ambassador
@viktorku It is in a maximised window. See Settings, Tabs, Tab Display.
For non-maximised windows, vote for Remove Tab Spacing in Native Windows
