Status bar overlay alternative placement
papercut: when the status is set to overlay and thereafter on hovering over a link item in the bottom left, the url overlay covers the item itself.
E.g. try with video seek control at the bottom of BB meeting
chrome avoids it (reduces its possible occurring) by defining this as a special case and for this case:
- shows url in right hand side when in full screen mode
- shows url outside of window when the ui is made small (and is not docked to the bottom)
Another suggestion would be move the
.StatusInfo--Visibleup on mouseover.
