Removable Side Bar Implementation
Hello, I'm one of the users that dislikes to have the sidebar with the "Downloads" symbol all the time on the screen. I know I can disable it, defaultly using F4, but I like to see how fast are my downloads going, and when I do it, she pops right back. It's annoying. I Want to be able to see the full Dowloads stats at the side, without the uselless side bar attached. Could you implement it, please? Or if it is already possible and I don't know, can someone teach me how to do it? Thanks.
@naelsg You can do this with a custom modification. Create a css file with following content:
#panels-container {margin-left: -34px;}
Enable the experiment for UI modifications as described HERE and link to your file from settings. This mod will simply move the panel container out of view and you will have to toggle panels you want to access with keyboard shortcuts.
I am not really sure I understood what you mean, but have you tried vivaldi://settings/downloads/ "Open downloads panel automatically" off?
@iAN-CooG User says, "I like to see how fast are my downloads going." That info is in the downloads panel or the downloads icon on the sidebar, and user wants neither panel nor sidebar.
