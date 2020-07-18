@Pathduck "Funny" and totally unrelated story: I went into a clinic for a fairly routine procedure that would, nonetheless, require I be anesthetized. During my pre-procedure workup, they informed my my blood pressure was 101/71. Kewl. Three days later I went in again, for a surgery where they would be cutting me open and fiddling about in my abdominal cavity, and they took my blood pressure again. This time, 131/81. Golly - I wonder what could have been different? My mood perhaps?

But on-topic, my "anger" level varies between 0-3 on a scale of ten. If I can do something about a situation, I do it. No cause for anger. If not, no point in being angry.