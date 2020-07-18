How Angry Are You?
PrivacyMatters
Using the proverbial 1-10 scale.
Me? 34
I try to avoid getting angry, it's not good for the blood pressure
Then again, I do suffer a bit from "grumpy old man syndrome" so it's hard sometimes to avoid it...
34???? That is NOT scaling from 1 to 10
Angry about what?
Is this a general thing, or focused on something specific?
Noting you've posted in the Lounge, maybe you're seeking feedback on whether our own lounges / sofas are too lumpy, perchance?
seaHawksfan
Not far from a melt down, quarantined for 4 months
PrivacyMatters
Yes.
@Steffie said in How Angry Are You?:
Angry about what?
Yes.
@PrivacyMatters Oh, well, now that i better understand, my response to the OP is:
About 3:45pm.
@Pathduck "Funny" and totally unrelated story: I went into a clinic for a fairly routine procedure that would, nonetheless, require I be anesthetized. During my pre-procedure workup, they informed my my blood pressure was 101/71. Kewl. Three days later I went in again, for a surgery where they would be cutting me open and fiddling about in my abdominal cavity, and they took my blood pressure again. This time, 131/81. Golly - I wonder what could have been different? My mood perhaps?
But on-topic, my "anger" level varies between 0-3 on a scale of ten. If I can do something about a situation, I do it. No cause for anger. If not, no point in being angry.
@Ayespy Ach, they're just numbers. When have numbers ever been important, huh?
@Steffie Never. Unless you count the time my lipase was over thirteen thousand. Actually, I guess that was amylase. Same kind of problem.
-
@Steffie said in How Angry Are You?:
When have numbers ever been important, huh?
Err, when they represent the version of Vivaldi perhaps
@TbGbe Vivaldi has numbers? This new learning amazes me Sir Bedevere.
-
@Steffie said in How Angry Are You?:
This new learning amazes me Sir Bedevere.
No one and nothing will ever match MP&THG or MP&TLOB.
@Ayespy Teehee, jawohl to that!
The only way you'll be wrong is if it ever transpires that one day sheep's bladders truly can be employed to predict earthquakes, AND if on that day she weighs the same as a duck.
@Steffie Exactly.
@Steffie Ni
@TbGbe , my level usually moves between 1.5 and -2. I think it makes no sense that on top of that others annoy me, I also do it with myself, which only worsens the situation, apart from being bad for my health. All things that happen I do see as another experience.
I am not generally an angry person as it can cloud your judgement but driving can sometimes grate my gears.
@Priest72 Maybe your anger clouds your judgement such that you don’t even realize you are angry ^^
@luetage said in How Angry Are You?:
@Priest72 Maybe your anger clouds your judgement such that you don’t even realize you are angry ^^
i would like to think not but maybe just maybe there is an element of truth there.