Please enable an option to search, copy, and send to notes while highlighting text in webpages. This was the best feature of Opera and it would be a great option to improve UX
It is already available.
If you mean to show the context menu automatically on selecting text, then vote for Quick Selection Bubble for Search Engine and Panel
@Pesala This looks very different, I was referring to something like Opera's feature where it shows only search|copy and send to flow. I upvoted that feature as well. I would love to have an option that provides us to switch between these both. Thanks for responding
