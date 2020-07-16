I use Normal and Private windows for different types of work, and position them very differently (in fact on separate monitors). But Vivaldi uses the same "last position" for both.

So if I have only a Private window, and open a Normal window, it will open on top of the Private window.

--> I want it to instead open where I last had a Normal window.

Thanks

[posted this in Panels because there is no forum sub-group for Windows]