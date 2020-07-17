Time in status bar with weekday and week number
stardepp Translator Ambassador
It would be very useful if the time in the status bar would also show the current weekday an the week number as in this example:
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp Are you referring to the Status Bar Clock, or something else?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pesala said in Time in address line with weekday and week number:
Oh, yes sorry, yes I meant the status bar clock...I pinned my status bar on top in Vivaldi, so I guess I thought it was the address bar.
And how about the day of the week, as well! I can quit forgetting to roll my trash out on Fridays.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
