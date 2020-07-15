utilize ACTION_PROCESS_TEXT to add a search item in Android context menu
in case you have not heard about that feature，here is a relevant link
https://medium.com/androiddevelopers/custom-text-selection-actions-with-action-process-text-191f792d2999
Firefox focus does it，Vivaldi should do it too
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
