Dark mode for every website.
Vivaldi please do something. My eyes are bleeding.
Dark reader on Vivaldi isn't good enough as you said yourself there is complications..
I saw there was some voting or something for this feature 2 years ago.. Please implement it..
greybeard Ambassador
Do Colour Options not help?
I realized they are meant for another purpose but perhaps may help until Vivaldi Devs find a way to address your issue.
@cdr024 , you can activate dark mode in flags
Write in the Adress Bar
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
and hit Enter
This appears to you, where you activate from the pull-down what I have highlighted.
Restart Vivaldi and you will have Dark Mode on all pages, where it is not activated by default
As also happens in extensions, which in some few pages do not work well, in these you can occasionally use the Invert filter of the page actions (<> icon in the taskbar) to neutralize the Dark Mode.
The Dark Mode in flags works also in Vivaldi Mobile.
Hi !
I searched in the topics about dark mode and flags but can't find where to leave my comment... I hope it's not misplaced here.
I use the flag to force Dark Mode with selective inversion of non-image elements, and most of the time it works perfectly. Sadly, for some apps (some excel-likes online, or Miro for example)
Here is an example of the render
And with Inver Filter
I don't know if there's a section dedicated for flags comments, but wouldn't it be possible to add a button somewhere to enable/disable the Dark Mode flag ? For example in the <> section, as the filters, or the option to give a list of websites where Dark Mode shall not be used ?
Thanks for everything that's possible on the Browser !
@MattxFive I never knew about the flags option, but I've been using the Dark Reader extension in Vivaldi and other
browsers and it works great.
darkreader.org
Hi @wrjenness !
I tried your extension, especially on websites that had display issues with other Dark Modes I tried... It seems to work perfectly on each !
Thanks a lot for the extension, have a nice day
@wrjenness Hello fellow Darkreader user. It is, indeed, totally awesome! But, this flag business works best with web apps added into the sidebar that doesn't inherently support dark mode and Darkreader can't impact the sidebar apps.