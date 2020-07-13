Hi !

I searched in the topics about dark mode and flags but can't find where to leave my comment... I hope it's not misplaced here.

I use the flag to force Dark Mode with selective inversion of non-image elements, and most of the time it works perfectly. Sadly, for some apps (some excel-likes online, or Miro for example)

Here is an example of the render



And with Inver Filter



I don't know if there's a section dedicated for flags comments, but wouldn't it be possible to add a button somewhere to enable/disable the Dark Mode flag ? For example in the <> section, as the filters, or the option to give a list of websites where Dark Mode shall not be used ?

Thanks for everything that's possible on the Browser !