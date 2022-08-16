Mainbar buttons highlight animation CSS mod
Simple highlight animation CSS mod to make the Mainbar buttons more interactive, cuz I hate those boring blocky background highlight effect. LOL
CSS Code
:is(.toolbar-mainbar, .toolbar-extensions) > .button-toolbar > button:hover {border-radius: 17px; background: var(--colorAccentBgAlpha) !important; transition: .25s ease-out 0s !important;} :is(.toolbar-mainbar, .toolbar-extensions) > .button-toolbar > button:hover:not(:active) :is(svg, img) {transform: scale(1.3); transition: transform .13s linear 0s !important;} .toolbar-extensions .ExtensionIcon--Hidden:hover {border-radius: 50%; background: transparent; transition: .3s ease-out !important;}
Increase disabled buttons' contrast
If the disabled button looks too similar to normal buttons for your theme, you can use this to make 'em standout from normal buttons:
.button-toolbar > button:disabled {opacity: .7;}
That's all. Hope this can make your Vivaldi a bit more interesting to interact with.
EDIT: updated for v5.4 (August 16 2022)
@dude99 Good work! Making a screen recording or a gif would help to understand what to expect from the mod and to know if it works
update for v3.7:
add zoom icon effect on hover,
add zoom out/in during active state,
unify bg color for extension buttons,
included profile button.
I added this snippet to also Highlight the bookmarks on bookmarks bar.
.bookmark-bar > .observer > button:hover {border-radius: 30%; background: var(--colorAccentBgAlpha) !important; transition: .3s ease-out !important;} .bookmark-bar > .observer > button:hover:not(:active) > img {transform: scale(1.3); transition: transform .15s ease-in-out !important;}
Hi, i manage to make it work on latest 5.3 stable
.button-toolbar > button:hover {border-radius: 50%; background: var(--colorAccentBgAlpha) !important; transition: .3s ease-out !important;} .button-toolbar:hover:not(:active) :is(svg, img), .UrlBar .profile-popup > button:hover:not(:active) > img {transform: scale(1.3); transition: transform .15s ease-in-out !important;} .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions > .button-toolbar > button:hover {border-radius: 50%; background: transparent; transition: .3s ease-out !important;}
updated for v5.4
I just got the hang of css modding. Dude you're on fire!