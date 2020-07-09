Home button, downloads, no of tabs should move to a single button on address bar
Malayash22
Respected sir, please move Home button, downloads, no of tabs to a single button on address bar. I quit opera browser which i was using more than 6 years please improve your browser for better user satisfaction. Thank you
madiso Translator
How would that work? Any screenshots of how it does in Opera?
ChimeraLove
I will jump on the request to ask something a bit different.
I would be happy to have the "side panel button" which includes {bookmarks, history, notes, downloads} also next to the tabs bar which includes {open tabs, private tabs, synced tabs, closed tabs}
Liks so:
