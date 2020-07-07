Make Quick Commands accessible through Apps like Alfred
Quick commands are very helpfully in my daily work with Vivaldi.
I also use Alfred.app a lot!
I would love to see a possibility to get a workflow in Alfred running with allows me to access Vivaldi’s Quick commands!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@aneng I don't think there's an API available to directly access the QC. Not sure how this "Alfred" thing works, but if it's anything like AutoHotkey you can just:
- Focus Vivaldi
- Open QC (default F2)
- Send command
- Do something else?
@Pathduck I’m on macOS - Alfred is a Quicklauncher on steriods. You can execute Workflows written in JavaScript or AppleScript.
It’s like QuickCommands in Vivaldi for the whole System and his functionality.
