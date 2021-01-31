@Pathduck said in Prioritise Frequently Visited for autocomplete:

This has bugging me for a while, and I believe it's not a bug but a wrong priority in what Vivaldi chooses for autocomplete in the address bar. For instance:

I visit the Steam store way more than CDBaby, and it should (IMO) prioritise the first. Since there is no "about:config" where we can set "Frecency" values, there should at least be a setting to choose what should have the priority. More info:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Mozilla/Tech/Places/Frecency_algorithm

As a fresh convert from Firefox myself, this is probably the biggest inconvenience about Vivaldi that I've noticed so far.

As you clearly use Vivaldi now and presumably have for years, can I ask how you decided to work around this limitation? Do you just manually type every domain, or do you meticulously curate a bookmark system, or?