Prioritise Frequently Visited for autocomplete
This has bugging me for a while, and I believe it's not a bug but a wrong priority in what Vivaldi chooses for autocomplete in the address bar.
For instance:
I visit the Steam store way more than CDBaby, and it should (IMO) prioritise the first. Since there is no "about:config" where we can set "Frecency" values, there should at least be a setting to choose what should have the priority.
More info:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Mozilla/Tech/Places/Frecency_algorithm
Agreed. And since the first suggestion is always wrong, I have to manually find the website in the listed history or type (almost) the full URL.
I recently moved to Vivaldi and this is the #1 annoyance I have so far
Vivaldi Settings: Address Bar
Address Auto-Complete
uncheck "Always Prefer Bookmarks"
I would go further with the request and change it to allow us to configure the priority each auto complete "source", not just enable/disable
classiceye
I would like to configure priorities for address bar in the same way I can do it commands.
Really annoying, to use an example I can visit reddit 100 times by typing "r" in the address bar and then press enter as the browser autocompletes eddit.com then one time I visit another site that starts with the letter r and after that every time I type r it autocompletes that site, even though I have visited only once, and to switch back to reddit.com I need to go in my history and delete the new site. This is with prefer bookmarks off.
I use Fauxbar extension to have some type of address bar with frecency.
As a fresh convert from Firefox myself, this is probably the biggest inconvenience about Vivaldi that I've noticed so far.
As you clearly use Vivaldi now and presumably have for years, can I ask how you decided to work around this limitation? Do you just manually type every domain, or do you meticulously curate a bookmark system, or?
barbudo2005
Sorry for not understanding this matter.
As @Aelius said:
Do you just manually type every domain, or do you meticulously curate a bookmark system, or?
Why type every site I use regularly in the address bar if you can bookmark it once and forever?
The people that write the sites do not use bookmarks?
Because bookmarks will get cluttered if I added one for every site I use on a semi-frequent basis just to get around Vivaldi's lousy autocomplete.
Any news? This behavior is really dumb & useless to most people, why auto-complete always get the undesirable result?
The auto-complete should always fetch result from the top 100 most visited list before everything else.
mib2berlin
No, not consistently. That's the problem.
hello,
new happy user of Vivialdi here, but I had to register on forum to ask for this feature which this browser lacks, and is sort of painful. These little things.. Please Prioritize Frequently Visited for autocomplete. Right now it's such as pain in the neck that I need to choose from big drop-down menu. Thanks
Agreed
Two years latter and still not fixed.
It's mysterious how Vivaldi Team that is otherwise so hard at work is so slow to implement some basic fundamental things.
Double more so mysterious when Vivaldi have that "over-engineered" History system.
lord-chaos
Yes, please fix. The address bar is driving us crazy!